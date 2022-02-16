Realme C35 and Realme C31 tipped to launch in India soon

Realme is reportedly planning to launch new C-series of smartphones in India. The brand is said to launch Realme C35 and Realme C31 in India.

Realme C35 was recently announced in Thailand. On the other hand, Realme C31 is yet to be announced outside India.

As per tipster Mukul Sharma (via MySmartPrice), the Realme C35 will come in two storage variants in India. He says that both the versions will have 4GB RAM. The base model will have 64GB storage and the other variant will come with 128GB storage.

Further, the leak also tell us about the colour variants. The phone will come in two colours – Glowing Black and Glowing Green.

For the Realme C31, the leak tells us that it will come in two variants. There will be 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage options in India. The phone will come in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options.

Realme C35 Specs

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Unisoc T616 SoC powers the Realme C35 with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.