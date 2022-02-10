Realme C35 announced with Unisoc T616 SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Realme has today announced a new C series smartphone in Thailand called the Realme C35. The phone packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, the new UNISOC T616 SoC with 4GB of RAM, Android 11, a 50MP rear camera and more.

The Realme C35 is priced at 5,799 Thai Baht (Rs 13,320 approx.) for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version costs 5,799 Thai Baht (Rs 14,470 approx.). It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours. The phone is also expected to debut in India in the coming days.

Realme C35 Specs

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Unisoc T616 SoC powers the Realme C35 with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 are also coming soon to India. In the latest episode of the ‘AskMadhav’ session on YouTube, Sheth said that Realme plans to launch few smartphones in the Indian market, namely the Realme GT 2 lineup and Realme Narzo 50.