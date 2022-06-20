Realme C30 launched in India with a Unisoc processor

Realme has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India, called the Realme C30. The smartphone has a striped design at the back with a single rear camera that sits in a square module. Further, the Realme C30 is powered by a Unisoc processor and has a 5000mAh battery.

Realme C30 comes in two variants in India, including a 2GB + 32GB variant priced at Rs 7,499 while the 3GB + 32GB variant costs Rs 8,299. He handset will be available in Lake Blue or Bamboo Green colour options from 12PM on June 27. It will be sold via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores across the country.

Realme C30 Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. The Realme C30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The device measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs around 182 grams.

The Realme C30 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 under the hood. The device packs up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 32GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Further, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 AI camera on the back and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The device also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For connectivity, you get a single band 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) based on Realme UI 2.0.

Apart from this, Realme is all set to launch the TechLife Watch R100 smartwatch in India on June 23. Realme does confirm that the watch will have support for more than hundred sports modes. Realme confirms that Watch R100 will come with Bluetooth calling functionality, Large Color Display and 100+ Sports modes along with “Massive Battery Life”.