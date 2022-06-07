Realme C30 design revealed via leaked renders

Realme C30 is expected to launch in India and other markets soon. Now ahead of the launch, the official renders of the upcoming Realme phone have leaked online which reveals its design.

Realme C30 Renders

Popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has collaborated with publication Compare Dial to share the official renders of the Realme C30. The renders show that the phone will feature a waterdrop notch at the top and a thick bottom bezel.

At the back, the C30 will sport a unique design with vertical lines on the back. There will be a single camera with an LED flash in the upper-left corner. The Realme branding can also be seen at the back in the left corner at the bottom. The handset does not seem to feature a fingerprint scanner.

The bottom edge of the phone will feature a speaker grille, a microphone, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The right side of the smartphone features a volume rocker and a power button. The renders show the phone in two colours – Blue and Green.

As per an earlier leak, Realme C30 will come in three colour options. These include Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green.

Expected Specs

The smartphone will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display which is likely be an LCD panel. It would be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The device measures 8.48mm in thickness and weighs around 181 grams.

The Realme C30 will have a Unisoc chip under the hood. Further the smartphone will come in two storage variants. There will be 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage variants. Further, it will have a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.