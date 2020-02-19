Realme C3 to be available in open sale till February 21

Realme C3 comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

Advertisement

Realme C3 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone is available in an open sale via Flipkart and Realme India store. The sale is scheduled until February 21. Till that time, one can purchase Realme C3 24 x 7.

The announcement comes via Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth on his official Twitter handle. As per Madhav, the Realme C3 smartphone has seen a massive response in the country and to fulfil the massive demand, the company has kept the Realme C3 smartphone on an open sale.

Advertisement

Realme C3 smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM variant, while the 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 7,999. It comes in Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours.

The Realme C3 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection There is no fingerprint sensor, but it supports AI face unlock.

The smartphone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. On the camera front, Realme C3 has a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.

Connectivity features include dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, A-GPS, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, accelerometer, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm and weighs 195 grams.