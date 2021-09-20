Realme C25Y now available for pre-booking in India

Realme launched Realme C25Y smartphone in India last week. The phone is now available for pre-booking on the official website starting today. The shipments of the device will begin from 27th September.

Realme C25Y pre-booking

The Realme C25Y is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. At the moment, only the latter variant of Realme C25Y is available for pre-booking on Realme.com. The phone comes in two colour options — Glacier Blue and Metal Grey.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25Y features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a typical brightness of 420 nits. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera. The Unisoc T610 SoC powers the Realme C25Y with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter.

Realme C25Y packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. It is 9.1mm thick and weighs 200 grams.

Realme launched the C25s smartphone back in June with an Helio G85 chipset and a 6000mAh battery. It also has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. This one also comes with 4GB RAM.