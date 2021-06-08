Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chipset, 6000mAh battery

Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme has today launched its new C series smartphone in the Indian market - Realme C25s. The phone will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available in two colours - Watery Grey and Watery Blue.

The first sale is scheduled for June 9, 12:00 P.M. onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Realme C25s Specifications

Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.



The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.



For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. It is 9.6mm thick and weighs 209 grams.