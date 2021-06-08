Advertisement

Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chipset, 6000mAh battery

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2021 10:40 am

Latest News

Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme has today launched its new C series smartphone in the Indian market - Realme C25s. The phone will be available in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available in two colours - Watery Grey and Watery Blue.

 

The first sale is scheduled for June 9, 12:00 P.M. onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels. 

 

Realme C25s Specifications

 

Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.


The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.


For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

 

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. It is 9.6mm thick and weighs 209 grams.

 

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Realme C25, C21, C20 phones launching in India on April 8

Realme C25 first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart and company's website

Realme C25s announced with Helio G85, 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera

Latest News from Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro tipped to debut in July, specs and price leaked

Samsung announces Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S21+ in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies