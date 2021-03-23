Advertisement

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 1:36 pm

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio
Realme in a launch event in Indonesia today has announced the Realme C21 and Realme C25. Realme C21 was earlier launched in February in Malaysia but the C25 is an entirely new smartphone.

 

Realme C25 Price

 

The Realme C25 is priced at RP 20,99,000 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and RP 24,99,000 (roughly Rs 12,550) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Water Blue and Water Black colours.

Realme C25 Specifications

 

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

 

The Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.

 Realme C25

Realme C25 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

 

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more.

