Realme C21Y goes official with Unisoc T610 SoC, triple rear cameras

Realme has launched a new smartphone under its C series. The phone is named Realme C21Y, and it has been launched in Vietnam. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back, a 5,000mAh battery, Unisoc T610 SoC and more.

As of now, the availability of the phone in global markets is not known, including India. Let us take a look at Realme C21Y price, specifications, features and more details.

Realme C21Y Price

The Realme C21Y comes in two variants – 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. The 3GB variant of the handset is priced at 3,490,000 Vietnamese dongs (approx. Rs 11,200). The 4GB variant is priced at 3990000 Vietnamese dongs (approx. Rs 12,900).

The Realme C21Y comes in two colour options namely Black and Blue.

Realme C21Y Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and 400 nits peak brightness. In addition, the phone has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera on the front.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It supports up to 256 GB of microSD through the storage expansion slot. There is a Mali G52 GPU paired with the processor.

Strangely, the Realme C21Y runs on an older Android 10 operating system, with Realme UI on top. To note, now the Android 12 has been officially announced as well. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Realme C21Y has a triple rear-camera setup. It features a 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor sitting inside the waterdrop notch.

Connectivity features will include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel, as well.

Realme C21Y measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs about 200 grams.