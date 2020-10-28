Realme C15s with Qualcomm chipset tipped to launch this week

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be called Realme C15s and it will go official in the next two or three days.

Realme C15 was launched in India last month with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Recently it was reported that Realme might also launch another version of Realme C15 with Qualcomm chipset in India. Now, this variant might be called as Realme C15s.



Tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter handle has revealed that Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will be called Realme C15s and it will go official in the next two or three days.



As per him, Realme C15s will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. This is similar to the regular Realme C15 variant which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor.



The tipster previously that this upcoming phone will come in Power Blue and Power Silver colours. The launch date of the phone and exactly which processor of Qualcomm will power the Realme C15 is not known yet. This new edition will most likely have the same set of specifications as the standard Realme C15 except the processor.

Realme has till now launched 4 smartphones under its C-series - Realme C11, Realme C12, Realme C15, and Realme C17 budget smartphones. Except for Realme C17, all the three phones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Now Realme C15s will be the second smartphone with Qualcomm processer.

Realme C15 Specs (MediaTek Variant)





Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio and offers up to 420nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has up to 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



The phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.



Realme C15 is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. The Realme C15 runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top of it.