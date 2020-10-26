Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition coming to India soon?

Realme has till now launched 4 smartphones under its C-series - Realme C11, Realme C12, Realme C15, and Realme C17 budget smartphones.

Realme C15 was launched in India last month with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Now as per a new rumour Realme might also launch another version of Realme C15 with Qualcomm chipset in India.



Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that Realme could be planning to launch the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition phone. The tipster has also shared the key details of this new variant of the Realme C15.



As per the leak, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition leak will come in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. It will come in Power Blue and Power Silver colours. No other information on the device has been revealed in the leak.



The launch date of the phone and exactly which processor of Qualcomm will power the Realme C15 is not known yet. This new edition will most likely have the same set of specifications as the standard Realme C15 except the processor.



Realme C15 Specs (MediaTek Variant)





Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It has up to 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



The phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.



Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.