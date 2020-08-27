Advertisement

Realme C15 first sale to be held today on Flipkart, Realme.com: All you need to know

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 10:24 am

Realme C15 comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.
Realme C15 will go on sale today or the first time in India. The sale will be held on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 noon today.

 

Realme C15 was launched alongside Realme C12 in India this month. Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

Sale offers on Flipkart includes 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,223, and more. The company's website is offering Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 and Mobikwik cashback of up to Rs 500.

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 88.7 screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.


For photos and videos, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor.  The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.
 
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the Realme C15 measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

