Advertisement

Realme C15, Realme C12 with 6000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 8999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 12:58 pm

Latest News

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 88.7 screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Advertisement

Realme has today launched its Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones in India via an online event.

 

Realme C15 Price

Advertisement

 

Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

 

Realme C15 will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from August 27 and from offline stores from September 3.

 

Realme C12 Price

 

On the other hand, the Realme C12 is launched at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB model. It comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver.

Realme C12 will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from August 24th and from offline stores starting from August 31.

 

Realme C15 Specifications

Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 88.7 screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back, unlike the Realme C11. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor.  The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.
 
Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the Realme C15 measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Realme C12 Specifications


The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

 

The phone is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.

At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the Realme C12 has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

 

Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.  The phone measure 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Realme C15 announced with 6000mAh battery, Helio G35 SoC, 13MP quad-cameras

Realme C15 with 6000mAh battery confirmed to launch in India soon

Realme C12 and C15 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on August 18

Realme C12 launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme C15 Realme C12

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch on August 26

MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset announced for mid range smartphones

HMD Global sends out invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 expected

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies