Realme C15, Realme C12 with 6000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 8999

Realme has today launched its Realme C15 and Realme C12 smartphones in India via an online event.

Realme C15 Price

Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

Realme C15 will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from August 27 and from offline stores from September 3.

Realme C12 Price

On the other hand, the Realme C12 is launched at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB model. It comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver.





Realme C12 will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from August 24th and from offline stores starting from August 31.

Realme C15 Specifications





Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 88.7 screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back, unlike the Realme C11. It has up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



For photos and videos, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.



Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the Realme C15 measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Realme C12 Specifications



The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.



At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the Realme C12 has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measure 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.