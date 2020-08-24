Advertisement

Realme C12 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 10:29 am

Latest News

Realme C12 comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver.
Advertisement

Realme C12 was recently launched at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB model. Now the phone will go on sale today at 12P.M on Flipkart and realme.com. Alongside the Realme C12, Realme Buds Classic will go on sale today.

It comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver. Realme C12 will be available from offline stores starting from August 31.

Realme C12 Specifications


The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Advertisement

 

At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the Realme C12 has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

 

The phone runs Android 10 with realme UI on top. It is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.

Realme C12 and C15 with 6000mAh battery launching in India on August 18

Realme C12 launched with 6000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

Realme C15, Realme C12 with 6000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 8999

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme C12

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G9 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

Oppo A53 price leaked ahead of the official launch on August 25

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies