Realme C12 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

Realme C12 comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver.

Realme C12 was recently launched at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB model. Now the phone will go on sale today at 12P.M on Flipkart and realme.com. Alongside the Realme C12, Realme Buds Classic will go on sale today.





Realme C12 will be available from offline stores starting from August 31.

Realme C12 Specifications



The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the Realme C12 has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

The phone runs Android 10 with realme UI on top. It is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.