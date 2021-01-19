Advertisement

Realme C12 now available with 4GB of RAM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 11:01 am

Latest News

Realme has launched a new variant of the Realme C12 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Advertisement

Realme has launched a new variant of its budget segment device, the Realme C12. The smartphone now comes in a 4GB + 64GB variant whereas earlier, the device was available only in a single variant, which was 3GB + 32GB. 

 

The new variant with 4GB of RAM will be available for purchase starting January 19th, from 12:00 A.M. on realme.com, Flipkart, and from January 20th in mainline stores and will retail for Rs 9,999.

 

Realme C12 Specifications

 

Realme C12

Advertisement

 

The Realme C12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has up to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage which is expandable with microSD card slot.

 

Read More: Realme announces 'RealPublic' sale from 20th to 24th January

 

At the back, the phone features geometric design with triple rear cameras housed in a squarish in the top left corner. Realme C12 has a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, slow-motion, nightscape, and more. For the front, there is an 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

 

The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor. Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it and is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Is Realme C20 launching soon in India?

Realme Race key specifications tipped, to have a 5000mAh battery

Exclusive: Indian Company making TVs for Realme, OnePlus and Infinix in India

Realme announces 'RealPublic' sale from 20th to 24th January

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 tipped to launch in India in February

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone SoCs announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies