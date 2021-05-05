Realme C11 (2021) arrives with 8MP rear camera, 2GB RAM and more

Realme C11 (2021) has been launched with 8MP rear camera, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage and more

Realme has launched the Realme C11 (2021) model as the smartphone has now been listed in Russia and Philippines on e-commerce sites. The new 2021 model of the Realme C11 comes with tweaked specifications when compared to its predecessor launched during 2020.

While the phone is yet to be listed on Realme's Russian and Philippines websites, the Realme C11 (2021) is already available for purchase on AliExpress in Russia, and Lazada in the Philippines. In the Philippines, the phone is priced at PHP 4990 (approx Rs 7,600) for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option as of now. It's available in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colour options.

Realme C11 (2021) Specifications

The Realme C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a water drop notch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The processor for the smartphone still hasn't been revealed explicitly, it is reported to draw power from the UNISOC SC9863 SoC. The processor is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded with the help of a MicroSD card.

The optics include a single 8MP shooter along with an LED flash on the back paired with a 5MP selfie camera on the front for selfies. The back of the device also has a single mono speaker grill.

The Realme C20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged through the Micro USB port at the bottom at 10 watts of speed. The port is accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone jack and a mic. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS and more. The phone runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.