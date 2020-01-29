Realme C-series smartphone teased to launch soon in India, might be Realme C3, Realme C3s

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company is planning to launch a new C-series smartphone in the country.

Advertisement

Realme has teased the launch of its upcoming C-series smartphone in India. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company is planning to launch a new C-series smartphone in the country.

Madhav teased this information on his official Twitter handle while talking about the success of the Realme C series globally. The tweet reads, “With 10.2 million users globally & more than 7.5 Lakh users rating 5/5 on Flipkart, the #realmeCSeries has been highly successful in disrupting the entry-level segment. Will be bringing more to this series tomorrow.”

This simply means that the company might some light on the upcoming C-series smartphone tomorrow. It is expected that the brand might launch Realme C3 and Realme C3s smartphones in the country.

Advertisement

Realme C3s was recently certified by Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) with model number RMX2020. Now the phone with same model number has been surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing has revealed the phone's design and few other details.

The FCC listing shows a schematic of the device revealing the rear panel. The rear panel contains a vertically placed camera module at the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor in the middle. Further, the device is said to come with the latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. Furthermore, Realme C3 with model number RMX1941 was earlier certified in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the company has slashed the price of Realme 5 Pro in India. After thr price cut, the Realme 5 Pro 4GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage varaints can be purchased at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. To recall, Realme 5 Pro was launched at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128 internal storage respectively.