Advertisement

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will be launching in India on October 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 10:50 am

Latest News

Realme Buds Wireless Pro on Amazon has confirmed that it will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support.
Advertisement

Realme is hosting its 'Leap To Next Gen' virtual event in India to unveil a number of AIoT products in the country. Now Realme has confirmed that it will launch Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro on October 7 in India. The company has already confirmed to launch Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.

 
The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.

The teaser page of Realme Buds Wireless Pro on Amazon has confirmed that it will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support.
Realme Buds Wireless Pro
For connectivity, Realme Buds Wireless Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with devices. The earphones will also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which claims to block outside noise up to 32dB. Further, the listing also confirms 119ms low-latency.

For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 16 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.
Realme Buds Air Pro

As per a Flipkart listing, the Realme Buds Air Pro will come with Active Noise cancellation feature and has 94ms super low-latency audio experience. No other details have been revealed yet.

Exclusive: Realme 7i, Smart Cam 360, Smart Bulb, Smart TV 55, Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro to launch in India soon

Realme 7i to be launched in India on October 7

Realme Smart SLED 4K TV to launch in India on October 7

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker announced, coming in India this month

Chromecast with Google TV launched

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies