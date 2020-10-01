Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will be launching in India on October 7

Realme Buds Wireless Pro on Amazon has confirmed that it will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support.

Realme is hosting its 'Leap To Next Gen' virtual event in India to unveil a number of AIoT products in the country. Now Realme has confirmed that it will launch Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro on October 7 in India. The company has already confirmed to launch Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.





The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be sold on Amazon while the Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart.



The teaser page of Realme Buds Wireless Pro on Amazon has confirmed that it will feature 13.6mm drivers, which is 21% larger than the previous generation. It will feature Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support.



For connectivity, Realme Buds Wireless Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with devices. The earphones will also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which claims to block outside noise up to 32dB. Further, the listing also confirms 119ms low-latency.



For battery, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC off and up to 16 hours of battery life with ANC on. It also comes with fast charging that offers 100 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of charging. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge.





As per a Flipkart listing, the Realme Buds Air Pro will come with Active Noise cancellation feature and has 94ms super low-latency audio experience. No other details have been revealed yet.