Realme Buds Q2 launching in India on June 24

Realme will be launching the Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Realme 32-inch Full HD Smart TV in India on June 24. Alongside these products, the company has also confirmed to launch the Realme Buds Q2 the same day.

The Realme Buds Q2 will be available on Amazon India, in addition to realme.com. As per the Amazon listing, the earbuds will be available in Black, and White colour.

Realme Buds Q2 will come with active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and supports environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. There will also be a dedicated game mode offering low latency of 88ms.

Realme Buds Q2 was launched in Pakistan in April this year but they don’t have ANC support. It is likely that Realme Buds Q2 could launch in India as rebranded Realme Buds Air 2 Neo which was launched back in China a couple of months ago. The Buds Air 2 Neo also offers ANC support.

Realme Buds Q2 in Pakistan comes with up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience. There is an in-ear design along with 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode that offers low latency of 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. The charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.