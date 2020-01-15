Realme Buds Air goes on open sale: Here’s everything you need to know

The Realme Buds Air comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme last year announced its first true wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air in India along with Realme X2. Now, the company has revealed that the wireless earbuds are available for open sale in the country.

With this, users can purchase the latest earbuds without waiting for any flash sale. The Realme Buds Air comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme Buds Air is available in three colour options including Black, White and Yellow.

Recollecting some key features, the true wireless earbuds come with the real-time dual-channel transmission, meaning that one can use each of the earbuds independently. It features a 12mm big bass driver coupled with custom Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) technology that the brand claims delivers good bass. It comes with Environment Noise Cancellation technology that helps to identify every word and filter out any background noise.

It comes with support for intelligent touch operation, which can be used to answer / end calls, switch music, launch voice assistant and enter / exit performance mode with a touch. It can automatically connect to the smartphone.

The latest earbuds come with wireless charging support and the company has introduced a Realme 10W Wireless charger to charge the earbuds. The company claims that the Buds Air delivers up to 17 hours of music playback. It features touch controls like double click to answer a call, triple-click to skip the song, long press on one side to launch voice assistant and long press to start Gaming Mode.