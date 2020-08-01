Realme Buds 3 to launch in India this month

Realme launched Realme Buds 2 last year in India for Rs 599.

Realme will launch Realme Buds 3 in India this month. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth has announced this new development on the latest episode of #AskMadhav.



In the latest episode of Ask Madhav, Sheth confirms that the company will introduce the next version of the Realme Buds, Realme Buds 3 in India. He also disclosed details about upcoming AIOT products and range of 5G smartphones.



Realme launched Realme Buds 2 last year in India for Rs 599. They come with an 11.2mm audio driver unit with sound quality and bass tuning based on a Dynamic Bass Boost solution. The earphones feature a tangle-free Kevlar braided cable with built-in magnets and a 3-button remote control.



Apart from the new Realme Buds 3, he also revealed in the interview that the company is already working on a new high-end smartwatch and new Realme Buds featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. As per Sheth, they will be an “industry-leading ANC technology”.



Recently, Realme confirmed that it will be participating in this year's IFA trade show for the first time which will be held in Berlin from September 4 to September 5.



It is expected that Realme will announce smartphones along with some artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) devices and lifestyle products. The company also announced its 1+4+N product strategy for AIoT and lifestyle products last month.



Meanwhile, Realme yesterday launched a new 10W wireless charger in India for Rs 899 and it is now available to buy on the company's website. The wireless charger gives you an effortless way to quickly charge your Realme Buds Air that support Qi protocol. Moreover, it can also charge smartphones and other devices that support wireless charging. Realme 10W wireless charger is only 9mm thin and can be easily carried anywhere.