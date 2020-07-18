Realme to debut at IFA Berlin this year for the first time

It is expected that Realme will announce smartphones along with some artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) devices and lifestyle products.

Realme has announced that it will be participating in this year's IFA trade show for the first time. The event will be held in Berlin from September 4 to September 5.



This time due to COVID-19, the organizers of IFA have decided to keep the show only open to journalists and not to general public. South Korean tech giant Samsung has already pulled out of IFA Berlin.



Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth yesterday replied to a tweet posted by the IFA's official Twitter handle announcing the debut of Realme at IFA 2020 by saying a big announcement is incoming. However, his post did not reveal any details for the products to be announced at the trade show.



"Get excited for @realmemobiles! We're welcoming the growing smartphone brand for the first time in #Berlin at #IFA20 Special Edition!," the official Twitter handle of IFA Berlin tweeted.



Replying to IFA's tweet, Madhav Sheth tweeted: "See you in Europe. Big announcement to come from #realme in #IFA20."



It is expected that Realme will announce smartphones along with some artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) devices and lifestyle products. The company also announced its 1+4+N product strategy for AIoT and lifestyle products last month. It will be interesting to see what Realme will announce at the event.



As per reports, Realme will most likely launch Realme X3 Pro at the IFA event. The phone was spotted on the TUV Rheinland Japan certification site suggesting the phone will pack a dual-cell battery system. Realme X3 Pro will have a 4,500mAh or 4,450mAh battery - made of 2,220mAh and 2,2250mAh cells.





