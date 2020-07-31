Advertisement

Realme 10W wireless charger launched in India for Rs 899

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 31, 2020 1:07 pm

Realme 10W wireless charger can charge smartphones and other devices that support wireless charging.

Realme has launched a new 10W wireless charger in India. The product is priced at Rs 899 and it is now available to buy on the company's website. It comes in a single Grey colour.

Talking about the features, the wireless charger gives you an effortless way to quickly charge your Realme Buds Air that support Qi protocol. Moreover, it can also charge smartphones and other devices that support wireless charging.

The charger has a round and minimalistic design. It is coated with Realme special matte soft paint which offers an elegant look and protects against damage from accidental slip-offs.

Realme 10W wireless charger is only 9mm thin and can be easily carried anywhere. The wireless charger automatically powers off on identifying credit cards, keys, and other metal objects. It also features multiple layers of security which changes the output power automatically after the device is fully charged.

Realme 10W wireless charger specifications


Input Port - Type C
Input - 5V/2A, 9V/2A
Output - 10W max, 7.5 max for iPhone, With a 5V charger input – 5W max
Foreign Obeject Detection - Yes
Transmission distance: Less than or equal to 5mm

Latest News from Realme

