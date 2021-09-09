Realme 9 series to launch in India next year

Realme today launched the Realme 8i and Realme 8s smartphones in India. Now at the launch date, the company has revealed the India launch timeline of Realme 9 series. As per the announcement, Realme 9 series will not launch this year in India.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 9 series will launch in India in 2022. The brand also confirmed that the upcoming devices will adopt ‘fantastic mainstream processors’.

Earlier a report claimed that the Realme 9 series will launch in October in the country. However, the company has not revealed any exact launch date or other details for the upcoming series.

Realme 8s Specifications

Realme 8s sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution, 90.50 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The other sensors are 2MP B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There is a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging.

The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI on top. It measures 162.5 X 74.8 X 8.5mm and weighs 191 grams.

Realme 8i Specifications

The Realme 8i sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with upto a 120Hz refresh rate and 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor that consists of two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at upto 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It packs up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Realme 8i has a triple camera array on the back. It is lead by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Samsung JN1 Sensor, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with at 18W fast charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. The phone measures 164.1×75.5×8.5mm and weighs 194g.