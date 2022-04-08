Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to be announced on April 12

Realme 9 Pro+ will soon have a Free Fire limited edition model collaborating with the popular battle royale game Garena’s Free Fire. The company will launch the Realme 9 Pro+ Limited Edition on the April 12 in Thialand at 2PM local time.

Ahead of the launch, the Realme’s Thai on its social media handles has also revealed the first look of the upcoming phone. As of now, the availability in other regions is not known but recent leaks have hinted that the phone might launch in India as well.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition will have the company logo center of the back cover. The rear also features the Free Fire logo with a rainbow-like effect.

In addition, the camera setup at the back has the text “Booyah!” written on it at the top left corner. Even the company isbpromoting the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition with #DaretoBooyah on social media.

For the specifications, the phone is expected to have same set of specifications of Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is launched in India at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phone also has the 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs 26,999 and a 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 28,999.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It packs MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). In addition, there is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 60W SuperDart fast charging. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone also comes with heart-rate sensor which can be accessed through the in-display fingerprint scanner.