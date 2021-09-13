Realme 8s 5G first sale to be held today at 12PM

Realme 8s 5G was launched in India last week alongside Realme 8i and Realme Pad. Now the Realme 8s 5G will be on sale for the first time in the country today.

Realme 8s 5G Sale Details

The phone will be available for purchase today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will also be available via major offline retailers across the country.

The phone is priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128 GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. It comes available in Universal Blue and Purple colour options.

Launch offers include a Rs 1,500 discount for customers buying the Realme 8s 5G through HDFC or ICICI Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions.

Realme 8s Specifications

Realme 8s sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution, 90.50 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other sensors are a 2MP B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper.

There is a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging.

The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI on top. It measures 162.5 X 74.8 X 8.5mm and weighs 191 grams.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. In addition, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.