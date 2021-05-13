Advertisement

Realme 8 available in India with a discount of Rs 500

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 8:02 pm

Latest News

Realme has announced that the Realme 8 is now available with a discount of Rs 500 on all the variants.
Advertisement

The Realme 8 is now available on Flipkart with a Rs 500 discount. The discount is available on all three storage variants of realme 8 and is priced at Rs 14,499 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,499 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,499 (8GB + 128GB, Cyber Black).

 

The discount on the phone comes a bit after the brand launched the 5G variant of the Realme 8 starting at Rs 14,999. As its a special offer, the prices might soon return to original ones after a certain period of time. 

Advertisement

 

Realme 8 Specifications

 

Realme 8

 

The Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. 

 

The Realme 8 has a larger battery than the Pro model, at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. Connectivity options remain the same as the Realme 8 Pro. This phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. 

 

For the optics, it has a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout, same as the Realme 8 Pro. 

Realme 8 series confirmed to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launched in India with Super Amoled displays, Quad cameras and more

Realme 8 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display and more

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 7i receives Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update

Vivo V21 SE spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G, 8GB RAM

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies