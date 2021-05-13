Realme 8 available in India with a discount of Rs 500

Realme has announced that the Realme 8 is now available with a discount of Rs 500 on all the variants.

The Realme 8 is now available on Flipkart with a Rs 500 discount. The discount is available on all three storage variants of realme 8 and is priced at Rs 14,499 (4GB+128GB), Rs 15,499 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 16,499 (8GB + 128GB, Cyber Black).

The discount on the phone comes a bit after the brand launched the 5G variant of the Realme 8 starting at Rs 14,999. As its a special offer, the prices might soon return to original ones after a certain period of time.

Realme 8 Specifications

The Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is also expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme 8 has a larger battery than the Pro model, at 5,000mAh with support for slower 30W Dart Charge fast charging and the supported charger is included in the box. Connectivity options remain the same as the Realme 8 Pro. This phone also runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For the optics, it has a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens and 119-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture lens housed in a hole-punch cutout, same as the Realme 8 Pro.