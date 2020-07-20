Realme 6i: Everything you should know!

Realme 6i t is a rebranded version of Realme 6s, which was launched in Europe this year

Realme 6i will be lauched in India on July 24. It will be available on Flipkart. The company has already sharted sharing teh media invites for the same

Realme is looking to strengthen its 6 series with the launch of Realme 6i. The smartphone is said to offer some interesting features and it is a rebranded version of Realme 6s, which was launched in Europe this year. That said, here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 6i.

Realme 6i expected price in India

Realme introduced Realme 6s in Europe for 199 Euros (Rs 16,510 approx.). In India, the smartphone is expected to be available below Rs 15,000. The company is expected to launch a single variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and one could expect it to be priced at R 14,999.

Realme 6i Design

To start with the design, the Realme 6 looks similar to the Realme 6 smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this year. You get the same punch-hole design at the front, while the quad-camera setup is placed at the top-left corner along with LED flash. Even the gradient finish looks the same as seen in Realme 6. The Realme 6i is available in two colour options including Blue and White, though it is not known whether the brand will introduce a new colour option for the Realme 6i or not.

Realme 6i Display

Realme 6i will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Just like Realme 6, the smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme 6i Hardware and Software

The Realme 6i is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, which also powers the Realme 6 smartphone. The phone could be available in one model: 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The storage could be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the software front, it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI. The Realme 6i is expected to ship with a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Once again, you get the same battery backup with a Realme 6 smartphone.

Realme 6i Cameras

The Realme 6i is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. For your reference, the Realme 6 comes loaded with the same camera setup and the only difference here is that the Realme 6 comes with a 64-megapixel main camera.