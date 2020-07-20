Advertisement

Realme 6i: Everything you should know!

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 1:27 pm

Latest News

Realme 6i t is a rebranded version of Realme 6s, which was launched in Europe this year
Advertisement

Realme 6i will be lauched in India on July 24. It will be available on Flipkart.  The company has already sharted sharing teh media invites for the same

 

Realme is looking to strengthen its 6 series with the launch of Realme 6i. The smartphone is said to offer some interesting features and it is a rebranded version of Realme 6s, which was launched in Europe this year. That said, here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 6i. 

 

Read in Detail: Realme 6i Launch in India on 24 July

 

Realme 6i expected price in India

 

Realme introduced Realme 6s in Europe for 199 Euros (Rs 16,510 approx.). In India, the smartphone is expected to be available below Rs 15,000. The company is expected to launch a single variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and one could expect it to be priced at R 14,999.

 

Realme 6i Design

 

Advertisement

Realme 6i

 

To start with the design, the Realme 6 looks similar to the Realme 6 smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this year. You get the same punch-hole design at the front, while the quad-camera setup is placed at the top-left corner along with LED flash. Even the gradient finish looks the same as seen in Realme 6. The Realme 6i is available in two colour options including Blue and White, though it is not known whether the brand will introduce a new colour option for the Realme 6i or not. 

 

Realme 6i Display

 

Realme 6i will feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Just like Realme 6, the smartphone also features a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. 

 

Realme 6i Hardware and Software

 

R

 

The Realme 6i is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, which also powers the Realme 6 smartphone. The phone could be available in one model: 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The storage could be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the software front, it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI. The Realme 6i is expected to ship with a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Once again, you get the same battery backup with a Realme 6 smartphone. 

 

Realme 6i Cameras

 

The Realme 6i is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. For your reference, the Realme 6 comes loaded with the same camera setup and the only difference here is that the Realme 6 comes with a 64-megapixel main camera.

 

Realme 6s to launch in India next week as Realme 6i

Realme 6i to launch in India on July 14 for under Rs 15000

Realme 6i with Helio G90T SoC launching in India on July 24

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme 6i

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung to reportedly make 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G, 735G chipsets

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Things you should know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies