Realme 6 receives new update with automatic restart bug fix and May Security Patch

The Realme 6 update in India brings automatic restart bug fix and May 2020 Android security patch.

After recently receiving an update with April 2020 Android security patch, Realme 6 has again received a new software update.



The update in India brings automatic restart bug fix and May 2020 Android security patch. It comes with version number RMX2001_11.B.31 and is rolling out to a limited number of users right now. Realme will commence a broader rollout in a few days if no major bugs are found. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.



As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme 6 new update fixes the issue that screen shows green and automatic restart in some scenes.

Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX2001_11.B.31

Security

● Android security patch: May, 2020

System

● Fixed the issue that screen shows green and automatic restart in some scenes

Once again, this is a phased roll out and will be available to all the users very soon. Kindly be patient and wait for the update on your device.

The earlier RMX2001_11.B.27 update for Realme 6 smartphone fixes the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios and updates charging animation. It also adds Ultra Steady feature, optimises the front camera resolution in some scenarios and optimises the video call resolution in some scenarios.



To recall, Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI. There is a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.