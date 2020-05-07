Realme 6 receives new update with Charging Animation feature and April Security Patch

Realme 6 new update fixes the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios and updates charging animation.

Realme 6 smartphone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of May. The update in India brings new charging animation which was announced recently. It also brings April 2020 Android security patch as well.

The update comes with version number RMX2001_11.B.27 for Realme 6 smartphone and is rolling out to a limited number of users right now. Realme will commence a broader rollout in a few days if no major bugs are found. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme 6 new update fixes the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios and updates charging animation.



Furthermore, the update also adds Ultra Steady feature. It optimises the front camera resolution in some scenarios and optimises the video call resolution in some scenarios.

Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX2001_11.B.27

Security

● Android security patch: April, 2020

System

● Fixed the issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios

● Updated charging animation

Camera

● Added Ultra Steady feature

● Optimized the front camera resolution in some scenarios

● Optimized the video call resolution in some scenarios

To recall, Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI. There is a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.