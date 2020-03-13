Realme 6 Pro to go on its first sale today via Flipkart

Realme 6 Pro comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the Realme 6 Pro smartphone will be available for sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for the launch offers, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchases made using Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The list of offers also includes no-cost EMI.

Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with NavIC navigation system. The smartphone comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s Realme UI running on top of it.

The Realme 6 Pro is loaded 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.







