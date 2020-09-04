Realme 6 Pro receives new update with August Android Security Patch, Smooth Scrolling and more

The official changelog reveals that the Realme 6 Pro update adds the Super nighttime standby feature and the smooth scrolling feature.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme 6 Pro smartphone. The update brings August 2020 Security Patch along with other major improvements.





The Realme 6 Pro latest OTA update version number is RMX2061_11.A.31 and it is rolling out in a phased manner in India. Realme took to its online community to announce the rollout of the latest Realme 6 Pro update.



The official changelog reveals that the update adds the Super nighttime standby feature and the smooth scrolling feature. It also adds the Super Power Saving Mode, long press to copy IMEI in the status information interface, Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager and Icon Pull-down gesture feature in launcher settings.



Moreover, the update fixes font display issue of charging animation and the probabilistic lagging issue of video recording after blurring the background. It also Optimizes the Russian translation issue of the calculator.



In the Status Bar, the update adds OTG Switch toggle to notification panel, adds independent Switch toggles of focus mode, optimizes "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state, optimizes viewing for system update prompt pop-up window and optimizes flight mode after which Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on. The Russian translation issue of the carrier in the status bar has also been optimized.



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Realme notes that it is a staged rollout and the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.