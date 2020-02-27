Realme 6 Pro spotted with 8GB RAM and Android 10, price leaked

Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens.

UPDATE: A render of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro has surfaced online as per which Realme 6 duo will sport punch-hole displays. Apart from this, the leak has also revealed the price of the upcoming smartphones. Realme 6 will be priced at a starting Rs 9,999. The Realme 6 Pro base variant might come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which may be priced at Rs 13,999.

As per the leak, Realme 6 will be priced at a starting Rs 9,999. The Realme 6 Pro base variant might come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which may be priced at Rs 13,999.

UPDATE: Ahead of the launch, Realme 6 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench which reveals that the phone will be powered by 1.8Ghz Qualcomm octa-core processor. It will have 8GB RAM and run on the latest Android 10 software.

Realme is all set to launch Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro in India on March 6. Now a couple of press renders revealing the Realme 3 Pro has surfaced online.

As per a leakster from Chinese social media Weibo, Realme 6 Pro will come in three colour variants - Purple, Orange and Blue. Additional teased specs include a 90Hz screen with a dual punch-hole selfie camera and 30W fast charging.



The leaked images show that the phone sports a vertically aligned quad rear camera setup in the upper left corner. The left side of the phone has volume button while the power button might be placed on the right. There's no fingerprint sensor at the back.





Realme has already revealed some specifications of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 will sport a single punch-hole cutout, while the Pro model will feature dual selfie cameras. The 64MP quad-camera setup on the Realme 6 Pro will feature ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens for 20x zoom and an ultra-macro lens. The smartphone will also come with a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Realme 6 Pro will also come with 30W Flash Charge that promises 40% charge in 15 minutes.

For Realme 6 series, there is blind order sale in which customers will first have to deposit a sum of Rs 1,000 before March 4, and then pay the remaining amount before the first sale on March 15. Those booking the Realme 6 will receive the Realme Buds 2 as a gift. For customers booking Realme 6 Pro, they will receive a Rs 1,000 voucher on the Realme Buds Wireless that will be credited to their accounts on March 16.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has also started teasing the upcoming launch of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro on its website. Both the phones will be available for sale on Flipkart after their launch in India.