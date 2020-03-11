  • 10:18 Mar 11, 2020

Realme 6 first sale to be held today via Flipkart and Realme website

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2020 10:05 am

Realme 6 comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones were recently launched in India. Now the Realme 6 smartphone will be available for sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com.

 

As for the launch offers, the company is offering a flat Rs 750 cashback for ICICI bank card holders. Realme also announced an early access sale for the Realme 6 series recently. Realme 6 customers will have to pay the amount between March 11 to March 15. Realme 6 Pro customers will have to make the payment between March 13 to March 15.

 

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

 

Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it and is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

