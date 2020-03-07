  • 13:19 Mar 07, 2020

Realme early access sale for Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro: Here's how to avail

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 07, 2020 11:45 am

Interested customers can make a fixed deposit before March 10 to reserve a phone.
Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones were recently launched in India. The Realme 6 will first go on sale on March 11 while the Realme 6 Pro will go on sale on March 13. Now the company has announced that there will be an early access sale for the Realme 6 series.

Realme India, CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter yesterday announced that interested customers can make a fixed deposit before March 10 to reserve a phone. After making the deposit, these customers then have to make the remaining payment between the first sale date to March 15.


Realme 6 customers will have to pay the amount between March 11 to March 15. Realme 6 Pro customers will have to make the payment between March 13 to March 15. After the payment has been made, the phone is expected to ship within three days of payment. The early access sale is now open on the company website.

The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options.

Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It has 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 with company’s Realme UI running on top of it.

Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it and is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support.

