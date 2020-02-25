Realme 6 to launch in India soon with 64MP quad camera setup

Realme 6 will be launched soon in India.

Realme launched Realme X50 Pro as its first 5G phone in India yesterday. Now seems the company is gearing up for the launch of Realme 6 as well in the country soon.



Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has today posted a photo of himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The photo was shot with Realme 6 smartphone. The photo also tells us that Realme 6 will pack 64MP AI quad-camera. This suggests that Realme 6 will be launched soon in India.



Share your excitement using #realmeSalman & get a chance to win upcoming #realme phone. pic.twitter.com/dL4GuD1j1n — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2020





Recently Realme 6 smartphone was spotted on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart suggesting that the device will soon be launched in India. The Realme 6 was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart. The device listing was later taken down soon after social media posts of the listing went live.

Realme 6 smartphone also received WiFi certification earlier from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) with model number RMX2001. The phone carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac alongside the WPA2 security standard. Realme 6 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and it will be powered by Android 10 operating system.



Meanwhile, Realme 6i with model name RMX2040 has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US as per which the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone will be equipped with quad-camera on the back with a 48MP sensor. According to the listing, the Realme 6i runs on ColorOS 7 and it has dual-SIM connectivity. It measures 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm and weighs 195 grams.





The images on the FCC listing of Realme 6i reveals that it is equipped with a waterdrop notch screen. A fingerprint reader is placed on the rear of the smartphone. The volume buttons are on the left while the power button is on the right. At the bottom, there is 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port, and loudspeaker. The phone has connectivity features like dual SIM support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0.