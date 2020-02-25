  • 17:33 Feb 25, 2020

Realme 6 to launch in India soon with 64MP quad camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 4:23 pm

Realme 6 will be launched soon in India.
Realme launched Realme X50 Pro as its first 5G phone in India yesterday. Now seems the company is gearing up for the launch of Realme 6 as well in the country soon.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has today posted a photo of himself with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The photo was shot with Realme 6 smartphone. The photo also tells us that Realme 6 will pack 64MP AI quad-camera. This suggests that Realme 6 will be launched soon in India.

The tweet reads "After bringing you the best of Tech World, now it’s time to bring to you the best of Entertainment World. Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan, @realmemobiles apka swagat karta hai! Share your excitement using #realmeSalman & get a chance to win upcoming #realme phone."

 



Recently Realme 6 smartphone was spotted on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart suggesting that the device will soon be launched in India. The Realme 6 was listed for affiliate partners of Flipkart. The device listing was later taken down soon after social media posts of the listing went live.

Realme 6 smartphone also received WiFi certification earlier from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) with model number RMX2001. The phone carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac alongside the WPA2 security standard. Realme 6 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and it will be powered by Android 10 operating system.

 

Realme 6i


Meanwhile, Realme 6i with model name RMX2040 has been certified by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US as per which the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone will be equipped with quad-camera on the back with a 48MP sensor. According to the listing, the Realme 6i runs on ColorOS 7 and it has dual-SIM connectivity. It measures 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 6i



The images on the FCC listing of Realme 6i reveals that it is equipped with a waterdrop notch screen. A fingerprint reader is placed on the rear of the smartphone. The volume buttons are on the left while the power button is on the right. At the bottom, there is 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port, and loudspeaker. The phone has connectivity features like dual SIM support, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0.

Tags: Realme

