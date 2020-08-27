Realme 6, 6i update brings August security patch, Smooth scrolling feature and more

The brand has rolled out a new update to Realme 6 and Realme 6i smartphones in India.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 6 smartphones. The brand has rolled out a new update to Realme 6 and Realme 6i smartphones in India.

The update brings the latest security patch along with new features. The update comes with version number RMX2001_11.B.45 for the Realme 6 and RMX2002_11.B.45 for Realm 6i. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the August 2020 security patch to both the smartphones. The update also adds the new Smooth scrolling feature on both the smartphones.

The update also brings a new Super night-time standby feature. The changelog reveals that the update brings new charging decimal point features. It also adds independent switch toggles of focus mode and it also added the option to long press to uninstall apps feature in the Drawer mode. The update also adds the default sound recording device option. For status bar, the update brings OTG switch toggle to the notification panel and it also optimises the mute-bell-vibrate icon state. Here is the complete changelog:

Security

● Android Security Patch: August, 2020

realme Lab

● Added the Super nighttime standby feature

● Added the smooth scrolling feature

Battery

● Added charging decimal point feature

System

● Added independent Switch toggles of focus mode

● Added long press to uninstall apps feature in the Drawer mode

Settings

● Added default sound recording device option

Status Bar

● Added OTG Switch toggle to notification panel

● Optimized "Mute-Bell-Vibrate" icon state