Realme 5i spotted on Geekbench ahead of January 6 launch

Realme will be launching Realme 5i on January 6 in Vietnam. Now ahead of the official launch, Realme 5i has been spotted on Geekbench which has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Realme smartphone.



Realme 5i with a model number RMX2030 was spotted on the Geekbench website. The listings reveal that the Realme 5i will be powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC processor. The phone will have 4GB RAM and it will run Android 9 Pie.



The phone has managed to score 1,543 and 5,602 in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench 4. It also scored 314 and 1,389 in single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 5.



Realme 5i has been listed on Vietnamese e-commerce site FPTShop with a price of VND 4,290,000 (roughly Rs 13,000). The rear of the smartphone will feature a vertical quad-camera setup which is aligned vertically and a fingerprint scanner. The display of the Realme 5i will be equipped with a waterdrop notch. The volume rockers are on the left edge and the power button is on the right. The Realme 5i will be available in Green and Blue colour variants.



As far as specs are concerned, Realme 5i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone will have quad rear cameras with a 12-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme 5i will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it will have two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger and it will run on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.