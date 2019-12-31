Realme 5i launching on January 6 with quad-camera setup

Realme 5i will be available in Green and Blue colour variants.

Realme 5i was recently spotted at the database of Singapore’s IMDA certification body. The renders and key specs of the Realme 5i also leaked online yesterday. Now as per a post by the brand’s official Facebook page, Realme will officially unveil the Realme 5i on January 6 in Vietnam.



The phone has also shown up on Vietnamese e-retail store FPTShop. Interested buyers can register for it but the phone will only be available after its launch. The Realme 5i will be available in Green and Blue colour variants.





As per recently leaked renders, Realme 5i design looks almost identical to the Realme 5 smartphone. The rear of the smartphone features a vertical quad-camera setup which is aligned vertically and a fingerprint scanner. The display of the Realme 5i features a waterdrop notch. The volume rockers are on the left edge and the power button is on the right.



As far as specs are concerned, Realme 5i will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display. The phone will have quad rear cameras with 12-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme 5i will be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset and it will have two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger and it will run on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.1.