Realme 5i smartphone to go on sale in India today

Realme 5i comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants.

Realme recently introduced Realme 5i smartphone in India. Now Realme 5i will go on sale in India today. The phone comes in a single variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage priced at Rs 8,999.

Realme 5i will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store at 12 P.M today. The phone comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants.

Launch offers on the Realme 5i on Flipkart include benefits worth Rs 7,550 for Jio users. On the Realme online store, customers can avail 10 per cent SuperCash up to Rs 1,000 via MobiKwik. Also, there is an additional cashback worth Rs 500 when exchanging an old smartphone through the Realme online store. The cashback is provided via Cashify.

Realme 5i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. Realme 5i runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 10W charger bundled.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



The quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 5i with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel sensor that has a wide-angle f/2.25 lens, paired with two 2-megapixel sensors that have f/2.4 portrait and macro lenses on top. There is an 8-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 165.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm and it weighs 198 grams.