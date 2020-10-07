Advertisement

Realme 55-inch Smart SLED 4K TV launched in India for Rs 42,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 1:51 pm

Realme has worked with the chief scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution), John Rooymans, to develop this SLED technology.
Realme has today launched a 55-inch Smart SLED 4K TV in India. The TV is priced at Rs 42,999. The pre-booking starts from 16th October 00:00(midnight) onwards on realme.com and Flipkart. It will be available for Rs 39999 for the Festive First Sale Offer.

 

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K


The new Realme TV comes with SLED technology with a 4K resolution. The company is calling it the “world's first SLED 4K Smart TV” and is said to offer high colour accuracy along with better eye care.

Realme has worked with the chief scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution), John Rooymans, to develop this SLED technology. Realme Smart TV has 108 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The company claims that the NTSC value of SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs, allowing the TV to deliver more colours.

Realme SLED 4K Smart TV uses RGB backlighting Technology where the RGB light (Red, Green, and Blue) is used for creating the White light. While most LED TVs including QLED use a blue backlight which is then turned to white, Realme SLED uses RGB for the initial stage, hence reducing the harmful effects of blue light and providing higher colour purity.

The smart TV comes with seven display modes, premium audio credentials with 24W Quad stereo speakers with Dolby audio. Owing to its 9.5mm bezels, the smart TV has a screen-to-body ratio of 94.6% and uses an all-metal stand, providing durability and a premium look.

Two sets of speakers are located at the bottom of realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55”. Each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter. The total power of these four speakers is 24W, which is very powerful and can precisely reproduce the sound from 148Hz to 20,000 Hz.

The Smart TV is loaded with a MediaTek quad-core processor with Cortex-A54 CPU. It comes with Mali-470 MP3 GPU along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.It also supports HDR10+ and it also comes with HLG which is another high-quality format for exceptionally good picture quality.

The Realme Smart TV runs on Android 9.0, access to unlimited smart content like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and a smart home control center. In terms of connectivity options, it supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ports (including ARC), and USB ports.

