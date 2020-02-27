  • 11:15 Feb 27, 2020

Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro receive new update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 10:36 am

The update brings February security patch to all the devices along with other system improvements.
Realme has rolled out new software updates to its bunch os smartphones which include Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro. The update brings February security patch to all the devices along with other system improvements.

Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 update brings the latest security patch along with VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel while the update for Realme 5 Pro brings fixes for the upgrade related issues to ensure successful Android 10 update. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 users can use the WiFi networks to make calls.

Realme 5 comes with version number RMX1911EX_11_A.25, Realme 5i brings version number RMX2030EX_11_A.15, Realme X2 has RMX1992EX_11.A.19 version number and Realme 5 Pro comes with version number RMX1971EX_11_A.17.

RMX1911EX_11_A.25 Changelog:

    Security
    -Android security patch: February, 2020

    System
    -Fixed camera crash issue in some scenes, and improved system stability

    Network
   - Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature

RMX2030EX_11_A.15 Changelog:

    Security
    - Android security patch: February, 2020

    Network
    - Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature

    Camera
   - Optimized rear wide-angle color and clarity
    - Optimized front clarity
    - Optimize the color of the front flash
   - Optimized macro clarity

RMX1992EX_11.A.19 Changelog:

    Security
    - Android security patch: February, 2020

    Dark Mode
    - Added from sunset to sunrise and schedule time feature

    Network
    - Added Airtel and Jio vowifi feature

RMX1971EX_11_A.17 Changelogs:

    Fixed
    - Fixed upgrade related issues to ensure upgrade to Android Q successfully

