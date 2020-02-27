Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro receive new update in India

The update brings February security patch to all the devices along with other system improvements.

Realme has rolled out new software updates to its bunch os smartphones which include Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro. The update brings February security patch to all the devices along with other system improvements.



Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 update brings the latest security patch along with VoWiFi support for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel while the update for Realme 5 Pro brings fixes for the upgrade related issues to ensure successful Android 10 update. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme X2 users can use the WiFi networks to make calls.



Realme 5 comes with version number RMX1911EX_11_A.25, Realme 5i brings version number RMX2030EX_11_A.15, Realme X2 has RMX1992EX_11.A.19 version number and Realme 5 Pro comes with version number RMX1971EX_11_A.17.



RMX1911EX_11_A.25 Changelog:

Security

-Android security patch: February, 2020



System

-Fixed camera crash issue in some scenes, and improved system stability



Network

- Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature



RMX2030EX_11_A.15 Changelog:



Security

- Android security patch: February, 2020



Network

- Added Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature



Camera

- Optimized rear wide-angle color and clarity

- Optimized front clarity

- Optimize the color of the front flash

- Optimized macro clarity



RMX1992EX_11.A.19 Changelog:



Security

- Android security patch: February, 2020



Dark Mode

- Added from sunset to sunrise and schedule time feature



Network

- Added Airtel and Jio vowifi feature



RMX1971EX_11_A.17 Changelogs:



Fixed

- Fixed upgrade related issues to ensure upgrade to Android Q successfully