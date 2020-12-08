Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s receive new update in India with November security patch

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its older Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The update brings November Android security patch to all the smartphones.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s bring firmware version RMX1911EX_11.C.61.

Apart from bringing the latest Android security patch, the update also fixes known bugs and improves system stability. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

The update adds a toggle for displaying keyboard when entering app drawer, adds from Sunset to Sunrise option of eye comfort and adds short-press the power button to turn off flashlight feature while screen-off.

Further, the update adds a toggle for the physical button in screenshot setting page and optimizes the interactive mode for screenshot floating preview.



Realme has said that this is a phased rollout and will be available to all the users very soon. It will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.