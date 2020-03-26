  • 13:26 Mar 26, 2020

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 get new update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 12:45 pm

The brand has rolled out a new update to Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2.
Realme has started rolling out a new update to its range of smartphones. The brand has rolled out a new update to Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2. 

 

The update brings March security patch along with a host of other features. The Realme 5 Pro comes with version number RMX1971EX_11_C.02, Realme XT with RMX1921EX_11_C.03, Realme 3 Pro with RMX1851EX_11.C.04 and Realme C2 with RMX1941EX_11.A.24. The update is around 3.94GB in size for all the smartphones, while for Realme C2 it is 1.98GB. \

 

The update changelog reveals that it brings optimised system power consumption along with the optimized effect of game audio. The update also fixes the probability error of boot animation display along with low probabilistic stucking issue while using third-party applications. It also fixes low probability stucking issue due to memory leak of system and photos or screenshots are not displayed after upgrading. Here’s the complete changelog of the update for Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro.

 

Security

● Android security patch: March, 2020

Fixed

● Optimized the effect of game audio

● Fixed the probability error of boot animation display

● Fixed the low probabilistic stucking issue while using third-party applications

● Optimized system power consumption

● Fixed low probability stucking issue due to the memory leak of system

● Fixed the probability issue that photos or screenshots are not displayed after upgrading



Coming to Realme C2, it brings March security patch. The update also brings swipe gestures from both sides. Lastly, it also adds Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature.

 

