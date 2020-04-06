  • 18:48 Apr 06, 2020

Advertisement

Realme 3, Realme 3i Android 10-based realme UI early access programme goes live

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 06, 2020 10:46 am

Latest News

Interested users can fill respective Google forms for either of the smartphone by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices.
Advertisement

Realme has announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 3 and Realme 3i users. As per the schedule, Realme 3 and Realme 3i are supposed to receive Android 10 based Realme UI update this month.

As per the community post, under this programme, Realme will roll out the Realme UI update to limited users of Realme 3 and Realme 3i before anyone else.  However, after updating to Realme UI, user can't go back to the previous version/ OS.

To apply for the early access programme, interested users can fill respective Google forms for either of the smartphone by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices. Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1821EX_11.A.26 version.

Realme advises to backup your data as the first batch of users may encounter system bugs. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. So you have to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version.

The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Also, the user is advised to make sure that the phone is not rooted.

 

Realme rolled out an update to its Realme 3 and Realme 3i, in India last month. The update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.26. It brings security patch of March 2020 and also adds support for VoWiFi for Airtel and Reliance Jio. With this, Realme 3 and Realme 3i users can make video calls using WiFi networks.

Advertisement


 

Realme UI early access programme for Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT goes live

Realme announces Realme UI early access programme for Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro

Realme 3, Realme 3i new update brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi support and more

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 get new update in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 3 Realme 3i Realme 3 update Realme 3i update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor Play 4T series key specs confirmed ahead of official launch

Nokia 9.3 PureView launch reportedly postponed to second half of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak

Vivo V19 (Global) debuts with dual-selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies