Realme 3, Realme 3i Android 10-based realme UI early access programme goes live

Realme has announced an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its for Realme 3 and Realme 3i users. As per the schedule, Realme 3 and Realme 3i are supposed to receive Android 10 based Realme UI update this month.



As per the community post, under this programme, Realme will roll out the Realme UI update to limited users of Realme 3 and Realme 3i before anyone else. However, after updating to Realme UI, user can't go back to the previous version/ OS.



To apply for the early access programme, interested users can fill respective Google forms for either of the smartphone by providing the Realme Community username and IMEI of their devices. Users must have updated their device to latest RMX1821EX_11.A.26 version.



Realme advises to backup your data as the first batch of users may encounter system bugs. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. So you have to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version.



The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Some functions may not operate properly because of third-party firmware compatibility. Also, the user is advised to make sure that the phone is not rooted.

Realme rolled out an update to its Realme 3 and Realme 3i, in India last month. The update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.26. It brings security patch of March 2020 and also adds support for VoWiFi for Airtel and Reliance Jio. With this, Realme 3 and Realme 3i users can make video calls using WiFi networks.

