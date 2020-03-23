Realme 3, Realme 3i new update brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi support and more

The update brings a host of interesting features and the latest security patch.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its budget-centric smartphones, the Realme 3 and Realme 3i, in India. The update brings a host of interesting features and the latest security patch.

The update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.A.26 and it is about 2.04GB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings latest security patch of March 2020. It also adds support for VoWiFi for Airtel and Reliance Jio.

With this, Realme 3 and Realme 3i users can make video calls using WiFi networks. Furthermore, it brings bug fixes and also improves system stability. In order to download the update, users can go to Settings > Software update and click on the Download button.

Realme 3i is available in two variants, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes three colour options Black, Blue and Red colour options. Realme 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone is available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ColorOS 6.0.

The Realme 3i features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection 3. The phone comes equipped with MediaTek Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.