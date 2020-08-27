Realme 2 Pro new update brings August security patch and new features

Realme 2 Pro update adds OTG Switch toggles of the notification panel and optimizes the logic of flight mode, which will not affect the Bluetooth status after opening.

Realme 2 Pro has started receiving a new update in India which brings August Android security patch along with some key optimisations and system improvements.



The new update comes with version number RMX1801EX_11.F.10. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.



As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the update adds OTG Switch toggles of the notification panel and optimizes the logic of flight mode, which will not affect the Bluetooth status after opening. It adds the feature of long press the icon to uninstall the app in the drawer mode.



In the settings, the update adds the deep cleanup feature, optimizes the default display of battery percentage and adds the feature of long press to copy IMEI. It optimises the EIS video anti-shake performance in camera.



Further, the update fixes the touch screen issue. Among the bugs fixes, the update fixed the probabilistic black screen issue when using the camera, fixed the probabilistic black screen issue during standby and fixed the probabilistic issue that flashlight cannot be used.





Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.