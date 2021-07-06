Rapido to hire 100 women captains in Bangalore

Rapido today announced filing for the Bike Taxi Service Application with the State Transport Authority. It also plans to ramp up hiring 100 women captains in Bangalore by the end of 2022.

Rapido is a bike taxi service spread widely across all of India from Tier I to Tier III cities. The app allows you to book bike taxis with the minimum wait time, maximum safety and ease on your pockets.

With the impact of the pandemic on families, ease of lockdown restrictions, and the increasing demand for bike taxi rides, the company aims to adopt a growth strategy for Bangalore. It wants to be committed to creating more reliable jobs in the city.

In a recent case filed by a leading transport aggregator, the Karnataka High Court at Bangalore has observed that under the law, a motorcycle taxi can be used for hire on which a passenger could be carried on the pillion.

Court further observed that a motorcycle taxi has been categorized as a transport vehicle by the Central Government under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Therefore, in light of the provisions under the law, the Court allowed various aggregators, to make their respective applications to the relevant State Road Transport Authority for renting of motorcycle/taxi service for hire.

The company also plans to provide rental electric 2W for potential Captains that can help them earn an income as per their convenience. Interested candidates can confidently join Rapido as a Captain to earn an income utilizing their bikes as taxis.

Rapido has also filed its application with the State Transport Authority for motorcycle/taxi service and is looking forward to a positive response. Rapido is working very closely with various state governments and is open to working with Karnataka Government to frame guidelines for regulating the same.

On the plans to ramp up hiring in the city, Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “As a company, we strongly believe in and are committed to the ethos of inclusive growth. Our women Captains have witnessed financial independence by riding with Rapido and we would like to extend this income opportunity to the women in Bangalore. The city is one of our top cities in terms of usage and with the ongoing updates in the legal framework for our operations, we want to on-board more women captains to give the local sheroes a chance to become economically independent through a safer, choice-based and support led experience.”



How it works?



Download the app on iOS/android, login from your account, and start booking. Once booked, the amount and captain details appear on the homepage. The captains are at the pick-up location in no time. They carry an additional helmet which is given once the captain arrives and at no additional cost.