Rapido provides COVID Care Kits to Police personnel, Healthcare professionals and Corporation workers

Rapido has extended their support for India’s war against COVID and the frontline warriors by providing COVID Care Kits in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, under the #RapidoPitstop Campaign.

The campaign is aimed at providing some relief to the frontline workers like Police personnel at checkpoints, Healthcare workers like Doctors, Nurses and ASHA workers as well as corporation workers, in various parts of the cities. The company plans to extend the campaign to 15 more cities it is present in, including Tier II and III cities.

Rapido Captains delivered these kits that contained essentials such as face masks, hand sanitizers, food and drink packets, that will help them refresh themselves and at the same time help them be safe. The Captains in Delhi delivered to Police personnel at checkpoints like Kapashera Border Checkpoint, Ambience Mall Checkpoint, Mehrauli Gurgaon Border Checkpoint and Iffco Chowk Checkpoint.

The Captains in Bangalore delivered the care packages to doctors at BBMP Health Centre, Tavarkere, BTP Layout and BBMP Centre, Adugodi, to staff nurses at Agadi Hospital & Research Centre at Wilson Garden and Supra Multispeciality Hospital at JP Nagar. They also delivered to ASHA workers and Corporation workers at COVID Care Centres in HSR Layout, Jayanagar, BTM and Koramangala and to Police Staff at JP Nagar, BTM, and HSR Checkpoints in Bangalore.

The company recently announced initiating city-wise vaccination drives for its Captains, starting the first drive in Chennai in collaboration with the Chennai City Corporation. Last year, it launched several initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the Captain, including the innovative Safety back shields for bike taxi rides. The company also introduced new policy support last year, where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask. Rapido also launched the first phase of #RideToVaccinate Campaign, that gave eligible customers going for vaccination, free rides to and from selected hospitals.



On the provisions and the campaign initiation, Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “During these difficult times, frontline workers are continuously and selflessly putting themselves at grave risks and helping citizens navigate through the pandemic safely. We believe that they need to be equally protected and taken care of, with whatever little we can do. Being part of the essential delivery ecosystem, we at Rapido, want to contribute towards the safety and health of the frontline warriors, through these COVID Care Kits. Their contribution is invaluable and this is our way of showing gratitude.”