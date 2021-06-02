Advertisement

Rapido provides COVID Care Kits to Police personnel, Healthcare professionals and Corporation workers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 02, 2021 4:09 pm

Latest News

The campaign is aimed at providing some relief to the frontline workers like Police personnel at checkpoints, Healthcare workers like Doctors, Nurses and ASHA workers as well as corporation workers, in various parts of the cities.
Advertisement

Rapido has extended their support for India’s war against COVID and the frontline warriors by providing COVID Care Kits in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, under the #RapidoPitstop Campaign.

 

The campaign is aimed at providing some relief to the frontline workers like Police personnel at checkpoints, Healthcare workers like Doctors, Nurses and ASHA workers as well as corporation workers, in various parts of the cities. The company plans to extend the campaign to 15 more cities it is present in, including Tier II and III cities.

Advertisement

 

Rapido Captains delivered these kits that contained essentials such as face masks, hand sanitizers, food and drink packets, that will help them refresh themselves and at the same time help them be safe. The Captains in Delhi delivered to Police personnel at checkpoints like Kapashera Border Checkpoint, Ambience Mall Checkpoint, Mehrauli Gurgaon Border Checkpoint and Iffco Chowk Checkpoint.

 

The Captains in Bangalore delivered the care packages to doctors at BBMP Health Centre, Tavarkere, BTP Layout and BBMP Centre, Adugodi, to staff nurses at Agadi Hospital & Research Centre at Wilson Garden and Supra Multispeciality Hospital at JP Nagar. They also delivered to ASHA workers and Corporation workers at COVID Care Centres in HSR Layout, Jayanagar, BTM and Koramangala and to Police Staff at JP Nagar, BTM, and HSR Checkpoints in Bangalore.

 

The company recently announced initiating city-wise vaccination drives for its Captains, starting the first drive in Chennai in collaboration with the Chennai City Corporation. Last year, it launched several initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the Captain, including the innovative Safety back shields for bike taxi rides. The company also introduced new policy support last year, where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask. Rapido also launched the first phase of #RideToVaccinate Campaign, that gave eligible customers going for vaccination, free rides to and from selected hospitals.


On the provisions and the campaign initiation, Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “During these difficult times, frontline workers are continuously and selflessly putting themselves at grave risks and helping citizens navigate through the pandemic safely. We believe that they need to be equally protected and taken care of, with whatever little we can do. Being part of the essential delivery ecosystem, we at Rapido, want to contribute towards the safety and health of the frontline warriors, through these COVID Care Kits. Their contribution is invaluable and this is our way of showing gratitude.”

Rapidoexpands two-wheeler rental taxi services in 6 cities

Rapido vaccinates Captains (Driver Partners) in Chennai

Latest News from Rapido

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Rapido vaccinates Captains (Driver Partners) in Chennai

GoZero Mobility launches Skellig Pro E-Bike in India with 70km drive range

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies