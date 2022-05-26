RailTel, Esri India announce partnership to provide cloud-based GIS solutions

RailTel Corporation of India and Esri India have signed an MoU to provide Cloud-based GIS Solutions to their users in the ‘Government Sector’. This collaboration will address the strong emerging demand for ‘GIS on Cloud’.

RailTel is a Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways. Esri India is the country’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider.

With the Government’s increasing focus on using GIS for various national programs such as Digital India, Gati Shakti, Svamitva, Smart Cities, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc., the availability of robust and scalable Geospatial Infrastructure has become a huge need of the hour.

Esri India has already developed a unique product called Indo ArcGIS for Indian government customers. Apart from GIS technology products, the Indo ArcGIS suite includes industry-specific solution products for Disaster Management, Forest Management, Land Records, Electric Utility Management, Property Tax Management and many more. In addition, 500+ data layers are available to customers through the Indian edition of ArcGIS Living Atlas.

With Esri India and RailTel’s partnership, ‘Indo ArcGIS on Cloud’ would now be available on RailTel Cloud, giving customers the much-needed advantage of scalability, agility and cost-efficiency. Joint offerings would include software, cloud infrastructure, and related services. This will help government organizations reduce costs and complexity by moving from on-premises infrastructure to Cloud and speed up the use of GIS in their initiatives and programs.

Aruna Singh, CMD, RailTel, said, “Geospatial Infrastructure is fast becoming the backbone of many new strategic initiatives of both central and state governments in India. RailTel with its 2 Tier III data centers and over 61000 Kms of Optic Fiber Network is uniquely positioned to support government organizations in deploying their GIS applications on a secure public cloud. With this partnership with Esri India, we intend to offer a reliable, secure and managed GIS Infrastructure for large government programs and projects.”